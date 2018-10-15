Job vacancies on P.E.I. offering lowest wages in country
Job seekers on P.E.I. are being offered the lowest wages in the country, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
Offered wage almost $6 below national average
The job vacancy report issued this week found that the average offered hourly wage was just $14.40/hour in the second quarter of this year, more than 50 cents less than the next lowest average offered wage, in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley, and almost $6 below the national average.
- Canada: $20.65
- Annapolis Valley: $14.95
- P.E.I.: $14.40
The average offered wage has been on a general downward trend since the end of 2016, when it was $16.30.
People who currently have jobs on P.E.I. already have the lowest wages in Canada.
The province saw some strong wage growth at the end of 2017, but they are down on the year-to-date.
