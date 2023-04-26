Employers court workers at job fair amid P.E.I. labour shortage

Some employers on P.E.I. are offering incentives to attract workers amid an ongoing labour shortage.

The Island's unemployment rate was once one of the highest in the country, but in recent years, the workforce isn't growing as fast as the number of jobs.

Hundreds of people attended a job fair put on by Skills P.E.I. Tuesday in Summerside, which included dozens of employers — from construction companies to ice cream parlours.

Jennifer Nangreaves, executive director of the Early Childhood Development Association of P.E.I., said centres are working hard to attract and maintain educators with lots of "really cool initiatives."

"If you're part of our publicly managed system, there are health and dental benefits as well, vacation days, all of those sorts of things. We're really trying to be a competitive profession, which we're getting closer and closer to every day."

Jennifer Nangreaves, executive director of the Early Childhood Development Association of P.E.I., says an increase in wages has made it easier to attract workers in her field. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Nangreaves said employers across all industries are competing for the same pool of workers, and higher wages that came in 2022 have made it easier to recruit early childhood educators.

But she says there are still vacant positions waiting to be filled.

According to a survey by the Greater Summerside Area Chamber of Commerce, 40 per cent of its membership had trouble finding skilled workers — people who have experience or education in a specific job.

Executive director Kaley O'Brien said there is a lot businesses can do.

"A lot of businesses are trying right now to be more flexible with their hours of operation, to be more flexible with the workers that are up levelling the skills that they have within their organization to fill these gaps."

MDS, a company that applies protective coating to airplane parts, is offering to train employees in the field.

"Attracting them is one thing, keeping them is entirely different," said human resources manager Tracey Stott. "We offer things like full employer paid health care, health and dental benefits, which is huge here on the Island."

Tracey Stott, human resources manager for MDS Coating Technologies, says attracting employers is one thing, 'keeping them is entirely different.' (Tony Davis/CBC)

That sounded good to job seeker Dyonathan Jacob.

"The benefits like health or dental, or whatever they can offer, it's something that probably most of the employees would be looking for."

Job seekers were also looking for good wages. Some positions are paying $3 an hour more than before.

But Jesse Greenan said it's not all about money.

"Positive feedback and positive energy and… just makes you feel like it is a place you want to be at because it is positive."