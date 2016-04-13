More Prince Edward Islanders giving up on finding work in pandemic

The number of Prince Edward Islanders who either have jobs or are looking for one continued to fall in September.

Statistics Canada released the Labour Force Survey for September Friday morning.

Participation in the workforce crashed below 60 per cent on the Island in April, at the start of the pandemic, but had recovered to near pre-pandemic levels by June, when it rose to 66 per cent.

The participation rate has been falling since, however, dropping to 63.7 per cent in September.

Also in September, the number of jobs in the economy fell for the first time since April, down 800 to 75,500. With fewer people in the workforce, the unemployment rate also fell, down 0.6 percentage points to 10.1 per cent.

