3rd month of record-setting job numbers for P.E.I.

A record number of people are working on P.E.I., including more than ever working full-time jobs.

That's according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada released Friday.

The figures show a total of 78,900 jobs on the Island in September. The total number of jobs had dipped slightly in August, after a record-setting 78,500 jobs in July.

September also marked the third month in a row with a record number of full-time jobs.

There has been a shift in recent months from part-time to full-time jobs. There were 11,700 part-time jobs in September, down from 12,100 in August.

The unemployment rate on P.E.I. has been below 10 per cent for 16 of the last 17 months.

