3rd month of record-setting job numbers for P.E.I.
A record number of people are working on P.E.I. — including more than ever working full-time jobs.
More people are working, and there are more full-time jobs
A record number of people are working on P.E.I., including more than ever working full-time jobs.
That's according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada released Friday.
The figures show a total of 78,900 jobs on the Island in September. The total number of jobs had dipped slightly in August, after a record-setting 78,500 jobs in July.
September also marked the third month in a row with a record number of full-time jobs.
There has been a shift in recent months from part-time to full-time jobs. There were 11,700 part-time jobs in September, down from 12,100 in August.
The unemployment rate on P.E.I. has been below 10 per cent for 16 of the last 17 months.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.