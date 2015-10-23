P.E.I. unemployment rate slips into steady fall

After a volatile couple of years, the P.E.I. job market appears to be settling into a more steady trend.

Statistics Canada released the labour force survey for May on Friday morning.

The pandemic played havoc with the Island's labour economy. The unemployment rate soared in the early months of the pandemic, peaking at more than 14 per cent in June 2020. It began to fall that summer, dropping to under 10 per cent by January.

But the pandemic was not done with job seekers yet. 2021 was a volatile year, with the rate jumping over 10 per cent again in the spring and once more for the last months of summer.

Since jumping back close to that double-digit mark in January, the unemployment rate has been falling steadily. It was 7.8 per cent in May, which is coincidentally where it was to start 2020.

The unemployment rate is the story of two different numbers: the number of jobs in the province, and the number of people who want to work, with the difference between the two making up the unemployment rate.

When you look at these two numbers, it is the workforce that has been more volatile.

Job growth has been fairly steady since the pandemic struck in March of 2020. The labour force, in the meantime, has been more unsteady. This was especially true in 2021, when Islanders occasionally surged into the workforce, and then retreated, perhaps because they were getting ahead of the availability of jobs in the economy.

Job growth has been especially strong in the last 12 months. In May of last year the province logged 78,800 jobs. By last month that had risen to 85,600, which is an all-time record high.