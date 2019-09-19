Full-time jobs made a return to P.E.I. in August

The P.E.I. economy got back to creating full-time jobs in August, according to data from Statistics Canada that was released Friday.

Since bouncing on the bottom of the COVID-19 pandemic slowdown in April with fewer than 70,000 jobs remaining in the economy, total job numbers have grown steadily.

In July the economy created more than 2,000 part-time jobs while giving up more than 1,000 full-time ones, though.

August looked better, with an extra 1,900 full-time jobs and a loss of 300 part-time positions.

The unemployment rate for the month dropped a full percentage point to 10.7 per cent.

As full-time jobs disappeared in July, so did the number of Islanders actively looking for work.

Numbers in the labour force recovered in August, with more people seeking work, but were still not as high as they were in June.

