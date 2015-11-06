P.E.I. has 2nd record-setting jobs month in a row

P.E.I. set a record in August for the number of full-time jobs in the province for the second month in a row.

Statistics Canada released the latest job figures for the country Friday morning.

They show 66,300 full-time jobs on the Island in August, up from a record-setting 65,900 in July. The increase came from a shift from part-time to full-time jobs. The total number of jobs fell marginally, to 78,400.

The 78,500 recorded in July was also a record for the province.

Job creation on the Island was strong through the first three quarters of 2018, but showed some weakness through the late fall and winter before picking up again in March 2019 and remaining on an upward trend since.

The unemployment rate on P.E.I. has been below 10 per cent for 15 of the last 16 months.

