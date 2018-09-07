P.E.I. job numbers slip after 3 record months
Unemployment rate remains below 10%
The total number of jobs on P.E.I. fell slightly in August, after three consecutive record-setting months, according to a Statistics Canada Labour Force Survey released Friday morning.
Total jobs dropped from 76,500 to 76,200. A drop in the number of people looking for work led to a lower unemployment rate, from 9.5 per cent to 9.3 per cent.
This is the fourth month in a row the rate has been below 10 per cent.
"Modest improvement, I think, would be the bottom line," said UPEI economics Prof. Jim Sentance.
Sentance noticed the month-to-month changes are relatively small, and could be "statistical noise" given the margin of error. He noted, however, that the provincial economy has had a good year on the jobs front.
"In particular, if you look at the year-over-year number it's over a five per cent increase in the level of full-time employment on the Island. That's really good," he said.
While the overall number of jobs fell, the losses were in part-time employment. The number of full-time jobs actually rose, to 64,100, and set another record for the province.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.