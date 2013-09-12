P.E.I. job numbers at all-time high

The P.E.I. economy created 800 more jobs in April, pushing the total number of jobs on the Island to an all-time high.

There were 77,800 jobs on P.E.I. in April. The 77,000 in March had beaten the previous record of 76,800 set in October.

At 8.6 per cent the unemployment rate was below 10 per cent for the second month in a row. The rate rose to 10.3 per cent in February following a record nine-month stretch in single digits.

The number of full-time jobs, at 65,300, fell short of the October record of 65,600.

Employment was up nationally as well, with the unemployment rate falling to 5.7 per cent.

More P.E.I. news