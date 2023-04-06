P.E.I. employers vie to woo workers at job fair in 'competitive' market

Companies were hard at work wooing prospective employees at a job fair in Charlottetown this week.

The event at the Charlottetown Convention Centre included a range of employees, 14 in all, from Cows Ice Cream to Sunly Energy.

It was another in a series of job fairs for Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. Last weekend, a TIAPEI fair attracted 630 job seekers, who had about 1,000 jobs to choose from.

Island companies have seen a quick change in the dynamic at such fairs, said Clemence, with almost every industry in the province grappling with worker shortages.

"It does become more competitive," she said.

"People are looking at what is the compensation package, what is the work-life balance — and I think that balance of power has shifted a little bit to the employee."

The tourism industry is trying every way it can think of to find employees, said Corryn Clemence. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Rapid population growth on P.E.I. has made the Island one of the hottest job markets in the country.

Month-to-month job growth in the province was 2.0 per cent in March, the highest increase in Canada, according to numbers released by Statistics Canada Thursday.

Job numbers have grown in three of the last four months, in fact. The 87,300 jobs the province recorded in March was a record and well above pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, the P.E.I. economy averaged 79,600 jobs.

The unemployment rate was down to 6.6 per cent in March. In 2019, it averaged 8.7 per cent.

Challenges come with growth

Sunly Energy, which specializes in installing solar energy systems, is one of the companies contributing to that growth, and that is coming with challenges, said solar operations specialist Lucy Malarkey,

"We've been expanding quite quickly, so we're always, constantly looking for new talent," said Malarkey.

"We are always happy to train for the solar specific side of things because it is a growing field that not a lot of people have experience in."

It's a taste test of life in Canada and what it would be like to work here. — Corryn Clemence on TIAPEI's working holiday visa project

In addition to holding traditional job fairs, TIAPEI is trying something new this year: a mission to France and Belgium to attract people interested in a working holiday visa to come to Prince Edward Island.

"[It's] really to highlight our destination as very close, lots to see and do, an opportunity to experience Canada and work a little bit while you're doing that," said Clemence.

"Also it's a great opportunity, I think, to use as a sampler to see if they are interested in that permanent residency and moving to Canada. So, it's a taste test of life in Canada and what it would be like to work here."

First leap into the job market

The labour market is looking good for Priya Tamang, an international student at this week's job fair.

This will be her first summer on P.E.I., and she was looking for a part-time job so that she doesn't have to depend so much on her family in Nepal.

Priya Tamang is considering Cows for a summer job. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It was hard at the winter. No one was hiring," she said.

"So now, with the job fairs, everyone's hiring, and I've found some pretty good jobs."

The experience is the key factor for Tamang. She's looking for a job she can enjoy, where she can have some fun with her co-workers.

At the moment, she is seriously considering work at Cows Ice Cream, saying: "I love eating ice cream and I hope that I will love serving ice cream too."