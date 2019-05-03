Island man brings home 2 international Brazilian jiu-jitsu medals

Island jiu-jitsu athlete Miles Macphee is bringing home not one, but two medals from two different international competitions.

He won his first ever medal in competition outside of Canada with a gold at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation's Boston Spring Open in mid-April.

He said he was excited after the gold medal win, but there wasn't very much time to celebrate. The next competition — this time in New York — was quickly approaching.

I just wanted to keep competing, competing, competing because I've always loved competition. — Miles Macphee

"I just threw my gold medal in my bag, came home and went back to the gym," Macphee said.

Only two weeks later, Macphee is bringing home another medal — this time a bronze — raising his count to four. Last year he won gold medals at international competitions in Montreal and Toronto.

'This is for me'

Macphee explains the sport as a mix of judo and wrestling. The athletes start on their feet, but if the match gets taken to the ground, that's where it continues. It's a points-based system, so different moves earn different points. If one athlete submits, the match is won.

Macphee only started the sport four years ago. He noticed a new gym opening up and one of the classes they were offering was jiu-jitsu.

It's just like waking up and going to work in the morning — I had no nerves at all. —Miles Macphee

"I was there within a couple weeks. I just gave it a try. Just did like a trial class, and ever since that I just fell in love with it," Macphee said. "As soon as I started, I was like yeah, this is for me."

It wasn't very long after he started that Macphee entered his first competition.

"I just wanted to keep competing, competing, competing because I've always loved competition," Macphee said.

He said his nerves used to bother him, but now he's completely focused on the task in front of him.

"These last two tournaments are the calmest I've ever been. It's just like waking up and going to work in the morning — I had no nerves at all," Macphee said.

Macphee's ultimate goal is to attend and medal at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Championship. He mainly pays for trips to competitions himself — with the exception of one sponsor — so he said it's unlikely for this year. But he has his sights set on 2020.

