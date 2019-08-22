Former pro hockey player Jimmy Bonneau offers pointers to Charlottetown Islanders

Making the jump from junior to professional hockey isn't easy. This week, some veteran members of the Charlottetown Islanders got some coaching and tips on how to make it big — from a familiar face to hockey fans on P.E.I.

Jimmy Bonneau spent two seasons with the P.E.I. Rocket in the early 2000s. After an 11-year pro career in the minor leagues, he is now entering his second season as an assistant coach with the San Jose Barracuda, the American Hockey League affiliate of the San Jose Sharks of the NHL.

He's been spending time teaching players some on-ice hockey skills, as well as sharing some valuable life lessons he's learned throughout his hockey career.

"It's so hard to make it to the highest level that it's only, in most cases it's only the guys who do all the little things who get there," said Bonneau.

"If they can learn that, not to cut corners … work on their habits and technical skills and stuff, I think that's going to have been my message for the week. That's kind of the purpose of why I was here."

'He's been in our shoes'

Islanders head coach Jim Hulton said Bonneau has a lot to offer the players, through sharing his experiences and perspectives. He noted Bonneau had the extra challenge of a language barrier when he first started with the P.E.I. Rocket, as a French speaker playing on an anglophone team.

"He was a player that got by not just on talent. He had to play with grit, he had to be a guy with resilience and tenacity and all the things that we're talking about to our young players," Hulton said.

"To have a real live example here who's succeeded both in the Quebec League and at a higher level, is a great example."

Jimmy Bonneau says to be successful, players need both technical skills and personal commitment. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Player Cole Edwards said the coaching from Bonneau was "intense," and he got useful pointers, which he hopes will help him now and in the future.

"He's been in our shoes, he's played junior hockey and obviously we all want to make the NHL one day and play pro and he's been there. So obviously his presence around the rink's awesome and, you know, take all the information you can from him and put it in the brain and keep working," Edwards said.

Hopes to return next season

Bonneau will continue to assist the Islanders for the remainder of week before heading to San Jose to prepare for his own team's training camp.

He's hoping be able to return next season to help mentor a new group of players.

