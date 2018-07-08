Witnessing leprosy, hunger in Ethiopia drives P.E.I. couple's mission work

Jim and Marion Harris have spent their retirement devoted to Christian mission work in some of the poorest corners of the world.

The former teachers from Clearspring, P.E.I., recently spent three months in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, and nearby bush areas — it was their eighth mission trip to Africa's second most-populous country.

"These people, anything they have, they'd give to you," said Jim, 68, a month after returning to the Island.

'A hard time dealing with' the plenty at home

The couple recalled one heartwarming visit to a woman who'd lost her hands to leprosy.

Taking more than an hour, she made them coffee, the smell of the beans filling her tiny plastic house. Having P.E.I. missionaries in her home was a special occasion.

'They're just a beautiful people. We are blessed far more than what we can give them,' says Marion Harris of the people she and her husband Jim met in Ethiopia. (Submitted by Scott Harris)

"Your spoon would stand straight up in it, it was so thick. But it was good and we really enjoyed it," Jim said.

They've also made five mission trips to Thailand and, in the early part of the century, four to Jamaica.

We're certainly not doing any of this to glorify ourselves. — Jim Harris

The couple enjoys their work, but said they saw things in impoverished villages that left a mental mark.

After past trips they had been able to compartmentalize, separating the misery they'd seen with the plenty around them at home, but Marion, 62, said that is getting more and more difficult.

"We come back here and I go to the grocery stores and see a whole aisle dedicated to just cereal. I have a hard time dealing with that.

"We can't ignore it. We have to help."

Two diabetic comas

Their focus is helping educate children in an area of Addis Ababa where about 10,000 people live in makeshift dwellings near a garbage dump.

It's the same landfill that collapsed in March 2017, killing more than 100 people.

Jim went into a diabetic coma twice during the recent trip, due to inconsistent meals and excessive walking — he's since made a full recovery.

The Harrises have eight adult children and moved from North Tryon, P.E.I., to the northeastern community of Clearspring several years ago. Both were teachers before retiring.

Sunday meals and ministry

The couple's first trip to Ethiopia came in 2005 through a connection from their son, Andrew. Their three youngest children and a family friend accompanied them.

'We come back here and I go to the grocery stores and see a whole aisle dedicated to just cereal. I have a hard time dealing with that,' says Marion Harris of the food insecurity in Ethiopia. (Submitted by Scott Harris)

At times, they questioned whether they were doing any good.

They invited youths living near the garbage dump to their home on Sunday afternoons.

"We would always feed them and tell them the stories of Jesus," Marion said.

Food usually went missing from their home during these visits, but the Harrises said they understood — the kids sometimes went two or three days between meals.

'You're from Canada, aren't you?'

One night during this recent trip, Yemamu Amhed walked through their door and recognition flickered across his face.

Children at the Leku Kata School near Addis Ababa deal with muddy floors, no windows and no playground among other things, say Jim and Marion Harris. (Submitted by Jim and Marion Harris)

"You're from Canada, aren't you?" he asked them.

Amhed recalled those Sunday meals — and taking food. Coming from a Muslim background, he said he only went for the food at first.

"I was so hungry. But I listened to these stories of this Jesus man and I liked how it gave people hope."

The Harrises were thrilled to hear Yemamu is now the leader of a Christian aid organization working in the dump that feeds children and provides medicine.

"It was a big encouragement to us," Jim said. "Sometimes you wonder if it ever has any kind of an effect."

The area sorely needs aid, Marion said — rape is frequent, and leprosy, tuberculosis and elephantiasis are common afflictions. Human and animal feces are everywhere.

'The most wonderful hearts'

Leprosy can be cured if treated right away, but most people don't understand that, Jim said.

"The tissue in different parts of their body, most notably in the hands, face and feet, begin to disintegrate. It's not nice. But you know, they have the most wonderful hearts."

'In this area, little girls will be given the right to get an education,' says Marion Harris. (Submitted by Jim and Marion Harris)

Leprosy takes away one's sense of pain and rats have been known to chew the flesh of an unsuspecting person, he said.

Despite poverty, lack of food and health problems, many Ethiopians have a selfless attitude, Marion said.

"If a man is sick, the village comes to look after him. When one celebrates, they all celebrate. They are our family. They are our friends.

"They're just a beautiful people. We are blessed far more than what we can give them."

School renovation

They have plans to overhaul the Leku Kata school with windows, floors, chalkboards, teacher's desks and a modest playground. The school doesn't have electricity.

"The floors are clay so when it's rainy season, it's literally muck in that classroom," Marion said.

"In this area, little girls will be given the right to get an education," along with boys, she said.

Marion plans to return later this year, a few months after a planned fundraiser in August. She wants to see the project get underway, but said she believes the work should be done by Ethiopians.

Raising money for education

Jim stressed these trips are not about personal gain.

"We're certainly not doing any of this to glorify ourselves. This is all to glorify God ... we just feel that's something God wants us to do right now," he said.

On Aug. 18, the Harrises will host a walk-run-bike fundraiser that spans 6.6 kilometres from the old Monticello school, through Naufrage to St. Margaret's Hall, where a pancake breakfast will greet participants.

Their goal is to raise $10,000 for the school project. Another local fundraiser could be held, if necessary.

More information can be found on the event's Facebook page.

In the meantime, they have a new appreciation for showers after bathing in no more than a litre-and-a-half of water per day.

The water ran for five hours total in a week with no schedule, Jim said.

"So if you're not home, you're out of luck."

