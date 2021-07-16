Summerside jewelry business closing its doors after 80 years

A Prince Edward Island business that's been part of the Summerside community for 80 years is closing its doors this month.

Moase Quality Jewellers is a staple of downtown Summerside. The business announced Thursday that it would be closing for good on July 23 as its building is being sold at the end of the month.

Gregory Moase has been working at Moase Jewellers since he was five. He's the third generation of the family business.

"The big box stores like Walmart and so on, right, we existed before that time," said Gregory.

In its 80-year history, Moase Jewellers has sold everything from motorcycles to fountain pens, shaver parts and musical instruments, Gregory said.

"Really, we've done it all."

Father and son

Grant Moase is the owner and manager of the Moase Jewellers. He says his father started the store in 1941 after buying a local jewelry business. Then in 1969, Grant started his own business in the same building as his father's.

Grant Moase says his father opened the store in 1941. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"My father was on one side of the store running his business and I was on the other side running my store. It was good for cutting the rent half and things like that, and of course, would always be a few disagreements over who was waiting on what customer," Grant said.

Grant said the part of the business he'll miss the most is socializing with customers.

"I like to talk," he said.

Grant said he's seen a lot changes over the years in Summerside's downtown areas, including many businesses closing and opening their doors. He said he doesn't know of another store in the area that's been open as long as Moase Jewellers.

"Our shop has really been really a part of the downtown community," said Gregory.

"It's really an amazing thing."

