Overcrowding prompts Jewell's Country Market to create group photo policy

An Island business says it's had to change the way it operates, after group photo shoots at its store have caused overcrowding.

Jewell's Country Market in Marshfield, P.E.I. is known for its beautiful greenhouse and is a popular spot for prom-goers — as well as engagement and bridal parties — to take photos.

But store management says recent prom photo shoots have prompted a change to its policies to prevent overcrowding.

"We have very small aisles here. We have a very large facility, however, with the aisles and the shopping carts, it's difficult for customers to get around when there are groups in the aisles," said store manager Ann Higgs.

200 prom-goers and parents

On Monday, Higgs said a group of Charlottetown grads came to the store to take pictures. She estimates about 200 prom-goers and their parents were in the greenhouse in a matter of a few hours.

Manager Ann Higgs says staff are happy to have people come and enjoy the flowers, but also need to regulate how many are in the greenhouse at once for safety reasons. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"It's chaotic," she said.

Higgs said staff were unable to navigate through the large group and customers were unable to shop efficiently. There were also several limousines in the parking lot, blocking customers from entering or exiting.

Change to store rules

Sunday's events prompted the store to post a no group photo policy on their Facebook page Tuesday.

"It's something that's been happening for many years. It was just last night, when the customers were getting trapped in the parking lot and unable to find customer service that an outcry really became noticeable."

But after comments expressing disappointment, the store has since created a new photo policy, that will allow group photos with restrictions.

New group photo policy

As part of the new rules, groups of 15 will be allowed in 15 minutes at a time. That includes parents and photographers.

They will also have to call ahead to book a time slot and groups will need to make a $10 donation to Camp Gencheff, an organization that works with children with special needs.

It might have beautiful backdrops for photos, but the greenhouse now has restrictions on when shoots can take place, the number of people involved and the length of time they can take. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

On weekends, there will be no group photo shoots allowed between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Higgs said the policies are effective immediately, to not only keep people safe, but to accommodate what is already a short season for the store.

"We've only got about a month and a half to move the product out the door and make sure the customers are being well taken care of," she said.

