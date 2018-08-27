Mother of man who died in Summerside police shooting calls for answers

The mother of a man who died after being shot by Summerside police earlier this year says she's disappointed she's been left "in the dark" with few clear answers from officials.

Jeremy Stephens, 32, died in hospital on May 27 after being shot during an altercation with police as they tried to arrest him in connection with an incident at a local motel earlier that morning. The Stephens family has said physicians told them Stephens was shot six times by Summerside police.

In a written statement released Monday, Gilda Stephens says she has yet to receive "clear answers" to her questions and has received "confusing" information from government officials.

She goes on to say there's been a delay in receiving her son's records from a variety of sources, and says she has yet to receive the report from the post-mortem investigation from the coroner's office.

In response, a spokesperson with the Department of Justice and Public Safety wrote, "The province acknowledges that it can take some time for families to receive post-mortem reports."

Stephens also criticizes the Summerside Police Force's continued involvement in the prosecution of individuals Stephens says, "witnessed some of the relevant events."

'Reasonable requests'

Jeremy Stephens' mother Gilda Stephens, right, stands with her lawyer Julie Kirkpatrick, left. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"I remain of the strong view that an inquest must be held into Jeremy's death but I am told that a decision will not be made until the SIRT [Serious Incident Response Team] investigation is complete," the statement reads.

"I am told that the SIRT investigation will still take many, many months."

The province confirmed that no decision will be made on an inquest until the coroner's office has received the SIRT report.

Stephens says she's retained the services of two experts — one with expertise in special investigations and another specializing in forensic pathology.

"My lawyer and I have decided to retain experts so that I will be able to best understand the information about the police shooting and Jeremy's death once I receive it," the statement reads.

"I hope that the information is provided to me soon, in response to my reasonable requests."

In response to a request from CBC News, Summerside police declined to comment, directing questions to SIRT.

SIRT, meanwhile, says its investigation is ongoing. The Serious Incident Response Team is a civilian oversight agency called in to investigate serious incidents involving police.

Guilty plea in related case

Meanwhile one of the men charged in connection to the incident that happened prior to Stephens' death pleaded guilty in Summerside court Monday.

Scott Bruce Dalziel, 40, of Summerside pleaded guilty to breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence.​ Dalziel originally pleaded not guilty to the charge, but changed his plea Monday.

Court heard the break and enter happened at a Summerside motel where Dalziel and others, including Jeremy Stephens, were involved in an altercation over fake speed pills.

Dalziel was sentenced to 16 and a half months. He was found not guilty on a related robbery charge. Two others charged in the incident have yet to have their cases heard.

