Mother of Jeremy Stephens wants inquest into his death

The mother of a man who died after being shot by Summerside police in May wants a coroner's inquest into the incident.

In a statement released by her lawyer, Gilda Stephens says she is "deeply troubled" by information she is hearing about what happened the day her son Jeremy Stephens died.

The Stephens family has said physicians told them that Jeremy had been shot six times by Summerside police.

In her statement Gilda Stephens says she's asked her lawyer to contact the coroner to request an inquest.

She also wants written confirmation from police that the 911 call recordings, video or audio recordings including body cameras, dashboard cameras and police station cameras, and all text messages, emails and incoming or outgoing phone calls by the involved officers have been retrieved and preserved.

"Jeremy struggled his whole life with addictions and mental-health difficulties, and was frequently in trouble with the law largely because of his addictions," the statement said.

Jeremy Stephens' mother Gilda Stephens, right, stands with her lawyer Julie Kirkpatrick, left. Stephens is calling for an inquest into her son's death. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"So far the information I have received about Jeremy's death has been confusing. I will be very relieved once a thorough and independent investigation has been completed by the Serious Incident Response Team. I need to know the truth."

Police were responding to a 911 call about a robbery at a motel in Summerside the day of the shooting. Police say they tracked Stephens and three other suspects to a nearby house and that Stephens was shot while resisting arrest.

He was taken to hospital and died later from his injuries.

The SIRT investigation is ongoing.

Summerside police Chief Dave Poirier said until the SIRT investigation is over, Summerside police won't be commenting.

Gilda Stephens says she has been told the investigation will take months to complete.

