Meet the Islander about to compete on Jeopardy!

Jonathan Greenan didn't recognize the number that was buzzing his phone, so he did what many folks do — ignore the call, then Google the number.

He thought it was a telemarketer, but it wasn't. The number belonged to the TV game show Jeopardy!

I hope I can just keep my wits about me. — Jonathan Greenan

"I said, 'Wait a second, that's an important call,'" Greenan told CBC Radio's Matt Rainnie.

Greenan was selected to appear on the show following an audition in Toronto last November.

The taping will be in Los Angeles in late August.

'Useless knowledge'

"It was super exciting. It's something I've been trying to achieve for a while," Greenan said.

The Summerside native, who now lives in Charlottetown, had previously tried out for the show in Boston a couple of years ago.

HOLY CRAP I GOT THE CALL! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jeopardy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jeopardy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hellotrebek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hellotrebek</a> —@jbgreenan

Like many people, Greenan grew up watching Jeopardy! and remembers watching it with his grandparents.

"I've always had a knack for trivial — some would say useless — knowledge, stuff that I seem to be able to retain, and this was a great way to put it to good use potentially."

'A room full of nerds'

After an online test Greenan was invited to audition. There, he played a mock game with other applicants. Contestants are also interviewed to ensure they'll be a good fit on the show, he said.

Greenan says it hasn't sunk in yet that he's going to compete on Jeopardy! with Alex Trebek. (jeopardy.com)

"Everyone kinda has the same appreciation for knowledge and trivia ... it's a room full of nerds, basically, and that was fine. I fit in in that room OK."

The episode will air sometime in the fall, but a precise date isn't set yet.

What will it be like to meet Alex Trebek?

"It'll be an experience unlike any other I've had. I hope I can just keep my wits about me and put them to good use in the game."

Family, friends 'really excited'

He has a pretty good base of knowledge, Greenan said, but wouldn't complain if there were questions about Canada.

"I'd have an advantage probably over American opponents if anything Canadian-related comes up."

He's planning to do some reading in areas in which he isn't as versed.

"Watching the show is practice enough in some respects because you get a sense for what kinds of categories might come up and you also get a sense of the timing, which is a big thing too," Greenan said.

His friends and family have been "really supportive and really excited," he said, and plan to watch the show.

"Jeopardy!'s still something that everyone loves."

