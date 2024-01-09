Jenn Doyle first female trainer to notch most wins at Charlottetown track 

It took until New Year's Eve to make it official, but a P.E.I. woman has made harness racing history, becoming the first female trainer to record the most wins in 135 seasons at Charlottetown Driving Park.

Jenn Doyle finished with 74 wins at Red Shores Charlottetown in 2023, ahead of Jason Hughes who was second with 69 wins and Melissa Rennie with 67.

"It was close right up till the end. Even going into the last race card, I wasn't 100 per cent sure that I was going to end the year off with the most wins," Doyle said.

"So after I got a couple more wins on the card that night, I figured I had it wrapped up and it was pretty exciting."

Jenn Doyle starts 2024 with 272 lifetime victories as a trainer. (Red Shores Charlottetown)

Doyle had 293 starts in 2023, earning more than $210,000 in purse money.

"I was pretty proud of myself. I think a lot of that success came from being in the barn 100 per cent of the time and giving it my all," Doyle said.

"Being a male-dominated sport, I'm pretty proud to be able to compete with the boys, let alone beat them the odd time too."

Full-time focus

Doyle has 13 horses at her stable in Earnscliffe, P.E.I., overlooking the Northumberland Strait.

She grew up around horses. Her dad and uncles had a few race horses at the track, and when they got into the breeding business, Doyle would jog mares around the farm.

In 2006, she started working at a vet clinic which had a lot of clients involved in harness racing. Eventually, she started training a few horses on the side.

Doyle says she believes it makes a "big difference" having her horses out in the fresh air at the farm in Earnscliffe, P.E.I. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Doyle left her job last year to focus on training full time. "I actually wasn't sure if I was ready or not. It was just a pretty big step."

"It just got to be a little too much trying to manage a family of six as well. So I thought I'd try my hand at training horses full time."

What she learned at the clinic prepared her for the new career, she said, especially her knowledge of horse health.

Part of Doyle's philosophy is reflected in the location and design of her barn, which is bright, with lots of windows and natural light.

"I think it plays a big part just to have them in the country — out in the fresh air. It's pretty relaxing out here for them," she said.

"Each horse has a special place in your heart, and when you do your best for them, and you see them give their best in return, it's just a really nice feeling."

Part of Doyle's philosophy is reflected in the design of her barn, which is bright, with lots of windows and natural light, along with being in the countryside. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Doyle said she would like to see more women getting into the industry as trainers and drivers.

"It's not really something that's easy to just get into. It's almost like you're married into it, or your family's involved in it," she said.

"I have two sons and two daughters, so hopefully they'll follow in my footsteps."

Role model

Julie Jamieson, executive director of the P.E.I. Harness Racing Industry Association, said women make up about half of the 700 Islanders involved in the industry.

That includes grooming, training, driving, blacksmiths, administration and veterinary care. But right now, there aren't a large number of women training and driving.

Julie Jamieson is executive director of the PEI Harness Racing Industry Association. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"We tend to see probably more women involvement at the grooming and care level for the horses," Jamieson said.

"I think from a woman's perspective, we like the nurturing role involved with looking after the horses."

"We would certainly love to see more of them up at the higher levels of the industry with training and driving."

Doyle and Rennie were also in the top ten for female trainers in Canada in 2023.

Doyle says she has thought about driving, but has decided to stick with training. "I think I'll just stick with what I know best and that's keeping them healthy and happy," she says. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Jamieson said, based on their success, she's hoping to see the number of women in the industry grow on Prince Edward Island.

"We have the largest number of youth members in Standardbred Canada, ranging from ages 17 to 35. So we do have a lot of youth engagement," Jamieson said.

"I'm really hoping that Melissa and Jenn's success stimulates more women to come out and take part in racing."