Jenina MacGillivray returns to P.E.I. for release of debut album

After years spent in Newfoundland, Island native Jenina MacGillivray has returned to P.E.I. upon the release of her first album, Marion.

"I really do feel an honorary Newfoundlander, but P.E.I. still feels like coming home," MacGillivray said.

'Long time coming'

The album is an exploration of the both ups and downs of life including the sudden passing of her mother. The album is named for her.

"It was a long time coming, this album. It was a labour of love," said MacGillivray.

Writing down the details

For MacGillivray, expressing the stories of her life has always been the way she relates to music.

"It is a little unnerving to put yourself out there and invite people into all of your heartaches and grief but I think I've also balanced it out with some general things as well."

The album does explore some intimate themes but there are also some upbeat numbers that encourage people to get off their chairs and onto the dance floor.

'It helps us'

Throughout the album, MacGillivray expresses many things including the grief she experienced in not being able to say goodbye to her mother on the track, Marion.

"It helped me to write down the details. And I guess do a little tribute to her. It definitely helped me get through it," she said.

'Next time you see me'

"I think so many people apologize for their melancholy songs but we need to hear them. I think it helps us," she said.

MacGillivray said fans sometimes become tearful after hearing her perform Marion, while others express how much they can relate to her music.

She will be performing two shows during her visit to the Island on Saturday afternoon at the Back Alley Music and Nov. 26 at the Pourhouse.

