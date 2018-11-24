How Jenina MacGillivray's new album helped her deal with grief

After years spent in Newfoundland, Island native Jenina MacGillivray has returned to P.E.I. upon the release of her first album, Marion.

"I really do feel an honorary Newfoundlander, but P.E.I. still feels like coming home," MacGillvray said.

'Long time coming'

The album is an intimate exploration of the sudden passing of her mother. The album is named for her.

"It was a long time coming, this album. It was a labour of love," said MacGillivray.

Writing down the details

For MacGillivray, expressing the stories of her life has always been the way she relates to music.

"It is a little unnerving to put yourself out there and invite people into all of your heartaches and grief but I think I've also balanced it out with some general things as well."

'It helps us'

Throughout the album, MacGillivray expresses the grief she experienced in not being able to say goodbye to her mother.

"It helped me to write down the details. And I guess do a little tribute to her. It definitely helped me get through it," she said.

Next time you see me'

"I think so many people apologize for their melancholy songs but we need to hear them. I think it helps us," she said.

MacGillivray said fans sometimes become tearful after hearing her perform, while others express how much they can relate to her music.

She will be performing two shows during her visit to the Island on Saturday afternoon at the Back Alley Music and Nov. 26 at the Pourhouse.

More P.E.I. news