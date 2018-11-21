A twice-convicted sex offender who lured his victims online, is back behind bars for doing much the same thing while on parole.

Jeffrey Lea Hogg of Kensington had lured two women using phoney names on an internet dating site, and had been sentenced to 40 months in prison for the most recent offence, in which he sexually assaulted a woman on a boat in New London Bay.

While on parole earlier this year, he was picked up yet again, for luring another woman on Facebook using a false name.

The Parole Board of Canada formally revoked Hogg's statutory release Nov. 13.

"The Board is alarmed by your purposeful actions to access the internet, create a Facebook account under a false name and use it over a prolonged period to create, and carry on, a relationship," reads the written decision. "Of significance are your alleged actions ... of stalking, controlling and harassing."

Hogg's parole conditions required him to stay off the internet, and to disclose any new relationships with women to his parole officer. He failed to do so, and the parole board ruled Hogg intentionally mislead his parole officer, following release from prison Feb. 12.

Hogg was picked up Sept. 1 when police pulled him over for going through a stop sign. Police found two cell phones, including one with photos of him and the woman.

The woman later told investigators she broke off the relationship with Hogg because he was "too controlling."

Analysis of the phones revealed Hogg had used them to search for and book hotel rooms. The parole board also discovered Hogg had internet access in his apartment as well.

Hogg had been attending a sex offenders' support group while on parole and had taken counselling while in prison.

"Instead you chose to engage in behaviours which indicated a return to your criminal cycle," reads the decision. "The Board notes with concern the similarity to your previous sexual assault offence."

Hogg's "reintegration potential" has decreased, according to the parole board, and risk of sexual violence by Hogg, compared to other sex offenders, is "above average."

