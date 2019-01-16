P.E.I. suspect escaped from RCMP detachment, say police

RCMP have released more details about a man who they say escaped from their custody in Charlottetown on Monday.

Allen Victor Jefferson, 47, of Stratford was the target of an RCMP investigation of charges of mischief and sexual touching. Jefferson was arrested on Sunday in New Brunswick and brought to P.E.I. He spent Sunday night at the Provincial Correctional Centre in Sleepy Hollow.

On Monday Jefferson was taken to the Queens District detachment at Maypoint, in the north of Charlottetown, for fingerprinting on his way to a remand hearing, RCMP said.

While at Maypoint, police said, Jefferson bolted out of the back door of the detachment. He was later found in Cornwall.

Jefferson has been charged with two counts of sexually touching a minor, and with public mischief for misleading police by reporting a kidnapping. He's also been charged with escaping from custody.

He is now back in custody.

