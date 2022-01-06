COVID-19 delays sentence for man who slashed judge's tires

A Georgetown man who's been found guilty of slashing the tires on a judge's car was supposed to have been sentenced Wednesday, but that didn't happen because of COVID-19.

"I lean towards time in custody," said P.E.I. Chief Provincial Court Judge Jeff Lantz, at the sentencing hearing in Charlottetown for Jeff Clory, 46, but an "intermittent [sentence] is not a possibility given COVID."

Instead, the judge adjourned until February, to see what COVID-19 — and the risk to people in jail — is like a month from now.

Clory has maintained his innocence through this court matter, but after a trial in November he was found guilty of slashing the front and rear driver's side tires on a car parked outside of Georgetown Court on Feb. 18 of last year.

The car belonged to provincial court Judge Nancy Orr, who was inside the court house hearing cases at the time.

Surveillance video shown at trial showed a snowmobile pulling up beside the judge's car, the helmeted driver leaning down at the front and rear of the car, then driving away.

Previous conviction for mischief

At sentencing Wednesday, Crown prosecutor John Diamond called for Clory to be sentenced to 20 days in jail, including the possibility of serving that sentence on weekends.

Court heard Clory had a previous conviction in 2018 for slashing car tires. That case was heard by Judge Orr.

Clory, who is self-represented without a lawyer, told the judge he wanted an absolute discharge or, at best, house arrest. He told court the case has taken a toll on his health and his family, and he wants it over.

Video from a surveillance camera at Georgetown Provincial Court shows a snowmobiler approaching a white car, parked outside the courthouse, Feb. 18, 2021. (Georgetown Provincial Court)

Clory and his partner, who was also permitted to speak at the sentencing hearing, told court Clory was denied legal representation, and his reputation had been sullied by media reports.

Clory's partner told the judge that Clory is a "family man who keeps to himself."

Clory and his partner arrived at court wearing crash helmets. They told courthouse staff it was to hide their faces from reporters. When court got underway, the judge warned the woman not to cause any disturbances. He told her he'd been advised that the last time she attended court, she wore a shirt with obscenities written on it.

Question of judicial bias

Diamond raised the issue of a possible appeal of the case by the accused, on the basis of alleged judicial bias. The victim in this case is a provincial court judge and a close working colleague of Lantz.

"I'm not suggesting for a moment that there is a bias," said Diamond, "But I need to raise it, if it goes to appeal."

Lantz said out-of-province judges are brought to P.E.I. only for cases conducted in French.

The judge adjourned the matter to Feb. 4.

This case was one of several provincial court matters that were adjourned in recent days because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The P.E.I. Supreme Court issued a statement Wednesday to say it will be hearing more matters virtually and by teleconference.