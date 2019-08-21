Japanese princess to visit P.E.I.

Princess Takamado of Japan will visit P.E.I. next week from Tuesday to Thursday as part of the official events to commemorate the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Canada.

Her Imperial Highness will be meeting with provincial officials, including P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry and deputy premier Darlene Compton.

Princess Takamado last visited the Island in 2004.

As International Patron of the Lucy Maud Montgomery Institute, Princess Takamado will be taking part in various events including the official opening of the new Montgomery Park and Green Gables Visitor Centre, a visit to UPEI and a tour of Sekisui Diagnostics.

"It's exciting to welcome Her Imperial Highness back to Prince Edward Island", said Deputy Premier Darlene Compton.

"Her Imperial Highness is a lifelong reader of LM Montgomery and an avid naturalist. Our province is an ideal place to celebrate the 90 years of Canadian-Japanese relations. We look forward to helping Her Imperial Highness rediscover Prince Edward Island and its special relationship with Japan."

