Special weather statement forecasts 'intense winter storm'
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all three counties
Another weekend storm is on the way for Prince Edward Island.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all three counties in the province Wednesday morning.
The statement said Environment Canada is monitoring what is expected to be a "very intense winter storm" that would have impact on Saturday into Sunday.
"This storm is expected to bring snow, rain and strong winds to the region."
The storm approaches on Friday and really hits on Saturday, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
"It will be high wind, high surf, a lot of precipitation," she said. "I say precipitation because it is going to have warm air associated with it, so that means some parts of the Island are going to receive a whole lot of rain, where others could see freezing rain, ice pellets and snow."
"It's going to be another powerful system heading our way for the weekend."
This would be the third weekend storm this January.
The first came in on Jan. 8 with high winds and snow, causing power outages in the province.
The next weekend, the storm was even more intense. It knocked out power, left drivers stranded and took days of cleanup efforts in the province.
