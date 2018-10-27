Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Burgers have been recalled from the marketplace because of possible salmonella contamination, says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Consumers should not consume the chicken burgers, which come in 800-gram packages with a best-before date of May 14, 2019. The UPC code is 0 69299 12491 0.

The recalled products, which were sold across the country, should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Other products may be recalled

In its food recall warning, the CFIA said the recall was triggered by findings during an investigation of a food-borne illness outbreak. The agency is conducting a food-safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA said.