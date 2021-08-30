Search for missing Lennox Island man expands to Nova Scotia

The search for Jamie Sark, a 28-year-old Lennox Island man last seen on Aug. 22, has now expanded from P.E.I. into Nova Scotia.

The last confirmed sighting of Sark was as he was leaving a residence on Sumac Trail in Lennox Island, shortly after midnight on the 22nd. The family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about where he is.

His sister, Kelly Sark, said the family felt a need to cast a broader net after months of searching around Lennox Island.

"A lot of time has passed, so we don't know where he could be right now. He could be anywhere," she said.

"My brother-in-law went to Nova Scotia and delivered flyers everywhere to different communities. So that's where it started, because we knew he wasn't in the community at that point."

RCMP in Nova Scotia confirm they are also assisting P.E.I. RCMP in the investigation.

Help from Membertou

Cape Breton and the Membertou First Nation have been a particular focus, said Sark.

The family was able to connect with the Membertou Men's Society, a support group for Indigenous men in the Membertou area.

Sark is described as being five foot, 11 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. (Prince District RCMP)

Society president Ryan Gould said the group has hung posters and shared information about Jamie Sark on its own social media channels.

Gould said they were eager to help.

"We just always assume that the men are OK and that they can handle themselves, but what we're noticing is that so many Indigenous men struggle with issues and traumas," he said.

"We're just really trying to spread awareness and let men out there know that there's help available, there's strong resources and that it's OK to speak up to get the help that you need."

Kelly Sark said there have been some tips from Nova Scotia. They didn't pan out, but she said it is comforting to know that people are watching out for her brother.

Anyone with information on Sark's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300.