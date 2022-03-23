Police search 2 Lennox Island properties after receiving tips in Jamie Sark investigation

RCMP have confirmed they searched two properties on Lennox Island Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of Jamie Sark, whose body was found last fall.

Sark's body was found Nov. 12 in a heavily wooded area on Lennox Island First Nation. The 28-year-old man had been missing from his home there since late August.

"The Major Crime Unit with assistance from East Prince RCMP executed two search warrants on two separate properties on Lennox Island as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Jamie Sark," said Sgt. Chris Gunn, Criminal Operations with RCMP's L Division.

Gunn said he could not discuss what was found during the searches because it's an ongoing investigation, but he did say the searches were prompted by tips from the public.

One of the many photos of Jamie Sark that his sister Kelly posted on social media in the months after his disappearance in August 2021. (Facebook)

"The reason why the search warrants were executed was due to tips and information that we received," Gunn said. "To follow up on witness statements from the public."

RCMP held a series of drop-in sessions on Lennox Island last November and December so that anyone could volunteer information about Sark's disappearance and death.

Police urge anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers or the RCMP in East Prince, and Gunn said the Major Crime Unit will follow up.

No arrests have been made in the case.