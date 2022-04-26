A man from Lennox Island, P.E.I., has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of Jamie Sark, also of Lennox Island.

Sark's body was found Nov. 12 in a heavily wooded area on Lennox Island First Nation. The 28-year-old man had been missing from his home there since late August.

RCMP arrested 32-year-old Christopher Douglas Sark Monday, they said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The accused appeared in Summerside Provincial Court via video link Tuesday. He will remain in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday at 10 a.m. AT.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing. They thanked those who came forward with information to assist the Major Crime Unit.

"Our thoughts are with Jamie Sark's family and community at this time," police said in the release.