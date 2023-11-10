PC MLA Jamie Fox resigning from P.E.I. legislature, intends to run federally

Progressive Conservative Jamie Fox is resigning as the MLA for Borden-Kinkora, the P.E.I. electoral district he has represented since 2015.

He announced his decision at the P.E.I. Legislative Assembly Friday afternoon, saying the resignation will be effective after Remembrance Day ceremonies in his district.

"It is a privilege being elected to this chamber three times, and having the opportunity to work with each and every one of you," Fox told the legislature. "I'm accepting a new chapter as the first declared candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada in Atlantic Canada, in the electoral district of Malpeque."

The next federal election must take place on or before Oct. 20, 2025.

Fox was a gas station owner and the former Borden-Carleton police chief when he won his provincial seat in 2015. Shortly afterward, he was named the interim leader of the P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Party and held that role while the party was the Official Opposition from 2015 to 2017.

When he was re-elected provincially in 2019, it was as a member of Premier Dennis King's government. King made him minister of fisheries and communities.

Fox won his district for a third time in the general election earlier this year, but when King announced his new cabinet, the Borden-Kinkora MLA was not included.