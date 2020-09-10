P.E.I. man jailed for biting man's ear during fight

A 42 year old man from Midgell, P.E.I. has been sentenced to nine months in jail for biting a man's ear and threatening to harm him.

James Calvin McFadden was sentenced in provincial court in Georgetown Thursday.

He had pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm, uttering a threat and a breach of release order.

Court heard McFadden had prior convictions, including one in 2017 where he was involved in a dangerous car chase, and in 2016 for pointing a firearm at a man.

The most recent charge happened in June when McFadden bit another man's ear during a fight. Court heard the bite required "numerous stitches."

In July, he threatened the same man over the phone.

The Crown said while McFadden has participated in anger management programs in jail in the past, it has not had a lasting impact.

McFadden's lawyer said his client regretted his actions.

Most people in a fight don't bite. Dogs bite. - Chief Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr

Court heard alcohol has been a contributing factor in the past, but McFadden has taken steps to get his alcohol use under control.

In passing sentence Chief Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr said, "Most people in a fight don't bite. Dogs bite."

Referring to his previous record, Orr told McFadden, "Sentences don't get any shorter. You must be getting tired of coming. I'm getting tired of seeing you."

The judge sentenced him to nine months in jail. When he's released he'll be on probation for two years.

