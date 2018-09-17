P.E.I. Opposition Leader James Aylward resigns

James Aylward announced Monday he is resigning as P.E.I. PC Party leader.

"It has become clear to me over the past couple of months that despite my best efforts, I have not been able to make a strong enough connection with Islanders," Aylward said in a written news release.

The latest P.E.I. political poll September 6 saw a significant drop in support for the Tories, with just 20 per cent support for the PCs.

"With an election coming next year, I want to provide the PC Party with the best opportunity to win," Aylward said.

Aylward was elected leader on Oct. 20, 2017, becoming Leader of the Official Opposition. Defeating lone competitor Brad Trivers, Aylward's slogan was "Believe in Better."

Aylward was first elected MLA for District 6, Stratford - Kinlock, in 2011 and re-elected in the 2015 Provincial general election. He said he plans to continue serving as an MLA and plans to run in the next provincial election.

