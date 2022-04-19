PC MLA James Aylward says he won't seek re-election

Progressive Conservative MLA James Aylward has announced he will not be seeking re-election.

The former cabinet minister said in a statement Friday he won't run again, saying he's had a "challenging" few months following the death of his wife in the fall.

"In the recent days, I have come to the conclusion that what is best for my family and I at this time is to not seek re-election in the 2023 provincial election," he said.

"While I love my community and the people that I serve, I believe that now is the time to focus on other things in my life and to allow a new face to come forward to represent one of the best communities in the province.

MLA since 2011

Aylward was first elected in 2011 to represent District 6, Stratford-Kinlock. In the 2019 election the district's name changed to Stratford-Keppoch.

He's served in many roles, including Opposition leader and health minister during the first year of the pandemic.

Aylward was last in cabinet as minister of transportation, but was shuffled out last July.

In his statement, he thanked his family and friends for their "love and support" during his time as a politician, and in the past few months.

"I also want to thank the residents of District 6 for their unwavering support and for placing their trust in me to represent our community in the Legislative Assembly," Aylward said.

He said that he will continue to represent his community until the elections are called.