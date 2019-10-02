2-year sentence recommended for P.E.I. man responsible for cyclist's death

Lawyers are recommending a two-year prison sentence for a P.E.I. man responsible for the death of a cyclist.

Matthew Clifford Gaudet, 32, of Central Kildare pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and to failing to stop and offer help to the victim.

The collision happened on Aug. 27, 2018 on Route 12 in Kildare Capes.

The cyclist was Marjolaine Ward, 60, a local school teacher.

"There's no greater offence than taking the life of another person. The culpability of this offender is high. He got into his car, speeding well above the speed limit and caused the death of another person," said the Crown attorney John Diamond.

"She was a well-respected, valued member of the school system … and contributed in many ways through her school and community involvement," Diamond said.

The victim's bike after the collision, entered into evidence. (Submitted by RCMP)

The sentencing hearing was held in P.E.I. Supreme Court in Summerside. Court heard on Wednesday when Gaudet's car struck Ward, she hit the windshield and died as a result of severe trauma from the collision.

A collision reconstructionist estimated Gaudet was travelling at a speed of at least 120 km/h in an 80-kilometre zone, and that there was no evidence he braked before or after the impact.

The court heard that after leaving the scene, Gaudet drove into his yard, left the damaged car there, and took off in another car.

Damage to the vehicle included a smashed windshield and missing passenger side window.

This photograph of a Toyota Corolla driven by Gaudet, entered into evidence, shows damage to the passenger side. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP found him several hours later hiding under an unoccupied cottage. A police dog pulled him out and police arrested him on the scene.

Court heard the roads were clear that evening in August 2018, and that the victim was wearing bright clothing and a helmet.

Gaudet's lawyer Peter Ghiz said his client is struggling with mental health issues and the guilt he feels about what happened. Gaudet has been hospitalized twice since the crash.

Gaudet made a brief statement to the court, to apologize.

Justice Tracey Clements said she wanted some time to think about the two-year sentence recommendation. She will have her decision on Nov. 22.

More P.E.I. news