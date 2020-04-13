2 escape from P.E.I. jail

Police on P.E.I. are hunting for two men who escaped from the Provincial Correctional Centre just outside Charlottetown Sunday night.

Murray James Todd, 31, and Brandon Jeffery Quinn, 22, escaped the jail at about 11 p.m., the province said in a news release.

Both were serving time for non-violent offences, the province said.

RCMP and municipal police forces are all active in the search. An investigation is underway at the provincial jail to determine how the escape was possible.

"As the investigation is underway, we cannot offer comment at this time," said an email from a provincial government spokesperson to CBC News.

