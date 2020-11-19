Man gets 11 months in jail for escaping in April

A Charlottetown man has been sentenced to 11 months for his part in an escape from jail.

Murray James Todd, 31, escaped from the provincial jail in April along with another man.

They used a piece of metal to smash a window and climb out.

The two were arrested the next day.

On Thursday, Todd appeared by video link from the jail for sentencing in P.E.I. Supreme Court.

In addition to the 11-month sentence, he'll be on probation after he gets out.

The other man, Brandon Jeffery Quinn, has already received a one year sentence.

More from CBC P.E.I.