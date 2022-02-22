Jagmeet Singh to speak in Charlottetown for P.E.I. NDP leadership convention

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be guest speaker at the Island New Democratic Party leadership convention on April 23 in Charlottetown, according to a media release.

"We're very pleased that our national leader, Jagmeet Singh will be part of this important and exciting transitional event," said party president Lori MacKay in the release.

This will be Singh's third visit to P.E.I. during his tenure as leader of the party.

His last was on Aug. 9 last year as part of his tour of the Atlantic region in advance of the 2021 federal election. His first visit to the province was in 2018.

The leadership convention was originally scheduled for April 2 but was moved to the 23rd due to changing COVID-19 protocols. It was done in hopes that more people will be able to participate.

Leadership candidates must register by April 3 — 20 days prior to the convention. So far, Michelle Neill is the first to put her name forward for the position left vacant after Joe Byrne stepped down in September 2020.

"Voting delegates must sign a membership application, or ensure their membership is up to date by April 16, at least seven days prior to convention," according to the release.