Provincial park in western P.E.I. gets $300K expansion

Work is underway on a $300,000 expansion of Jacques Cartier Provincial Park in western P.E.I.

Eighteen new three-way sites — which include power, water and sewer hookups — are being added on a piece of government-owned waterfront land next to the existing park in Alberton, said provincial parks manager Shane Arbing.

Work started about three weeks ago. Arbing hopes the new sites will be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

"It's a tremendously busy park," he said.

'Really happy we got it'

"We put in 22 three-way sites a number of years ago, they're completely full. We needed an additional expansion."

Arbing said the property's close proximity to the park made it an "easy build."

"We had been looking for capital money to do this project for a number of years. And we're really happy that we got it."

The province made major improvements at several of its parks this summer, including 40 more sites at Cabot Beach park, and additional sites at Red Point, Brudenell and Linkletter parks.

The province planned to upgrade and add Wi-Fi at all provincial campgrounds, and improve washrooms, roads, accessibility and more.

