Scholarship fund created to honour P.E.I. athlete killed by impaired driver

The Community Foundation of P.E.I. announced on Wednesday the creation of the Jacob Simmons Sports Scholarship Fund to honour the 27-year-old avid athlete.

Jacob (Jake) Simmons from Mount Buchanan, P.E.I., was killed by an impaired driver while cycling on June 12, 2020.

A breath test taken from the driver determined she was impaired at twice the legal limit, RCMP said at the time.

She pleaded guilty in September to impaired driving causing death and was sentenced to five years in prison in November.

The family and friends of Simmons created the scholarship to honour the well-known member of many sporting associations on Prince Edward Island.

There were also fundraising efforts in the community to help support the creation of the fund.

In a news release from the Community Foundation of P.E.I., Jacob's mother Brenda Simmons said that "this scholarship is an important legacy for our family and friends to remember and honour Jacob, and to help another Island student achieve their dreams."

Friends and family describe Simmons as a tall guy with a sometimes imposing presence, but always a kind and gentle individual. (Submitted by family)

The scholarship is open to graduating P.E.I. high school students who are attending a post-secondary institution in the fall.

For 2021, the value of the scholarship will be $2,500.

Students applying will be asked to write out a personal statement up to 750 words as well as include two suggestions on how impaired driving could be reduced or eliminated on P.E.I.

Preference may be given to applicants who run or play basketball because those were Jacob's passions.

Supporting charitable activities

"Our role is to provide guidance to the family in establishing the endowment fund so that it will provide an annual scholarship in perpetuity," Kent Hudson, executive director of the Community Foundation of P.E.I., said in the release.

The foundation was established in 1993 to help donors create endowment funds to support charitable activities.

In 2021, it's expected that more than $500,000 will be awarded in community grants and scholarships.

Students can apply now through the foundation for various grants and scholarships — including the Jacob Simmons Sports Scholarship Fund — until May 1.

