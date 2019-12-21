P.E.I. teen's video takes friendly shot at heckling parents

When Jack MacKenzie's Grade 12 English class was asked to videotape a "Rick Mercer-style rant" about something that annoyed them, he knew exactly who he wanted to address.

Listen up, parents. You up there in the stands at the ball field, hockey rink or soccer pitch. Ya you.

"When I'm playing my sport, focused on the task at hand, and some parent in the crowd starts screaming at me, telling me what to do…" he says in the video, tongue firmly planted in cheek.

"I mean, as athletes, aren't we lucky that some middle-aged sports fan always feels the need to show up at organized sports and yell at the players?"

Popular on YouTube

You can almost hear the "likes" on social media as other teenage athletes watch and share. MacKenzie, 17, made the video a couple weeks ago and it already has about 800 views on YouTube.

"I was surprised with how popular it became," he said. "Everyone who I have talked to agreed with the message I was sending."

Baseball P.E.I. tweeted the video with the caption, "Check out this video by @ PE_U17Selects player Jack MacKenzie on how parents and fans should behave while at the field/pitch/arena and how heckling and shouting is not appropriate. Great job Jack!"

Aren't we lucky that some middle-aged sports fan always feels the need to show up at organized sports and yell at the players?" — Jack MacKenzie

MacKenzie plays soccer and basketball at Montague High School in P.E.I., as well as minor hockey and baseball. He said it can be distracting to hear "Johnny's dad" telling him to hit the ball or "Susie's father" yelling at him to shoot.

"People think that it's helping out and it's really not helping their kids out," he said. "Most of the time it just annoys you. They think they're playing the game when really they might be yelling the wrong things and stuff like that."

In the video, MacKenzie asks facetiously how he would know to hit the ball if 'Johnny's dad' doesn't yell to him from the crowd. (Jack MacKenzie/YouTube)

Here's another "secret" he shares on the video: "A referee or umpire won't change their call just because you yell at them in the stands. I know, crazy right?"

He closes the video with "one simple solution" to the problem..

"Just be civil when you go to watch youth sports."

His teacher agreed. He got 97 per cent on his project.

More P.E.I. news