Outdoor activities at Jack Frost festival closed at least until 3 p.m.

The outdoor area of Jack Frost Winterfest is closed until at least Saturday afternoon because of the weather.

All indoor activities at the Eastlink Centre, including inflatables, the petting zoo, face painting and performances on the live family stage will go ahead as scheduled, officials said.

The outdoor area, located at the Charlottetown Event Grounds, features slides, sculptures and other activities.

Officials said it will be closed until at least 3 p.m., with another announcement coming at 2 p.m. to decide whether to open after that.

They said crews were working through the night to cover the grounds to minimize damage and have it ready once it reopens.

The annual festival began on Friday and continues until Monday, Islander Day.

Only the outdoor area of the festival will be open on Monday. Officials have announced that on that day, P.E.I. residents who show proof of their address can get in for $5. The first 1,000 Charlottetown residents with proof of address will get in for free.

