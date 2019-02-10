Lack of snow won't put Jack Frost Festival on ice, city says

There may be more ice than snow when you look out your window, but officials with the Jack Frost Festival say everything is on track with the event less than a week away.

On-site crews at the Charlottetown Events Grounds were able to minimize any damage from Friday's freezing rain by placing tarps over much of the snow slides and carvings, said Wayne Long, the city's events development officer.

"Thankfully, there's been no major, major issues to date," he said. "Sure, we'd like to have more snowfall but unfortunately we don't have control over that."

Crews were able to minimize the damage from the freezing rain storm on Friday. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Long said on the days when there has been snowfall, trucks have unloaded snow at the site to help build up reserves and foundations. Crews are also making snow with equipment from the Brookvale ski hill.

"Things are moving in a very positive direction and we feel that we'll be ready for opening day providing we don't receive any negative elements between now and the event."

Crews have been making snow at the festival site with equipment from the Brookvale ski hill. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Environment Canada is calling for snow on Wednesday, with temperatures below freezing early in the week.

Trucks have been hauling snow to to the site to create a reserve and foundation for the festival. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Long said weather is always a challenge for outdoor winter events in Canada and the changing climate may require some creativity for the Jack Frost festival in the years ahead.

He said Carnaval de Quebec used to be three weeks but is now 10 days.

"They've refocused themselves and repositioned themselves to be more aligned with the current climate and emerging trends in our society," he said.

The Jack Frost Festival runs from Feb. 15-18. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Organizers say weather is always a challenge during winter events. (Shane Ross/CBC)

