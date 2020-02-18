Jack Frost sales expected to exceed last year's total
Downtown venue gets positive reviews, organizers say
Ticket sales for the Jack Frost Festival appear to be up this year, organizers say.
The annual winter festival was held last weekend. Wayne Long, Charlottetown's events development officer, said it'll take a few weeks to get final numbers, but he expects they will exceed last year's total of more than 15,000 attendees.
"We're very confident to say that we have reached our sales of last year and indicators are possibly suggesting that we've gone over that 15,000-person threshold of coming through the gate," he said.
Long said early feedback on the shift to holding the festival downtown — part of a three-year transition — has been positive.
He said in the future, organizers hope to expand on the family event, and include more offerings for adults.
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown
