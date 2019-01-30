Jack Frost Festival looking for volunteers to create 'memories and smiles'

Skip to Main Content
Preparations are underway for the annual Jack Frost Festival in Charlottetown Feb. 15-18, but volunteers are still needed, organizers say.

Preparations underway for annual winter festival

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
The outdoor snow kingdom will remain open on Islander Day, Feb. 18. (CBC)

Wayne Long, events development officer with the city, said crews are working hard to get the snow ready at the Charlottetown Event Grounds for when the sculptors arrive next week.

"They're busy making snow, they're stomping snow walls, putting things into place," he said on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I.

'Staycation' opportunity

The "snow kingdom" will remain open for the Islander Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 18, making it an ideal long weekend "staycation" opportunity, especially for Islanders who live outside the city, Long said.

The weekend will also feature family events at the Eastlink Centre and a celebration that includes fireworks in the downtown area Saturday night.

Along with the outdoor events, the festival features indoor activities at the Eastlink Centre. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Long said there are volunteer positions available for anyone who likes to be outdoors in a lively family fun atmosphere "celebrating the best of the Canadian winter."

"There's never a lack of work at this particular event," he said.

Free weekend pass

Volunteers receive a free toque, weekend pass that can be regifted, meal vouchers "and a big round of applause," Long said.

"People often comment about the economic impact of an event and the tourism of the event and the vibrancy of the downtown, which is all substantially important for an event of this nature," he said.

"But I think a number of people like me would say they enjoyed the weekend by creating memories and smiles."

Tickets are available at the Eastlink Centre and at the lotto booth at the Confederation Court Mall.

With files from Mainstreet P.E.I.

