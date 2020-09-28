Less waste generated on P.E.I. during pandemic

The Island Waste Management Corporation has gathered less trash and compost on P.E.I. since the beginning of the pandemic.

IWMC reports 2,233 fewer tonnes of waste and 232 fewer tonnes of compost March to August of 2020 compared to 2019.

"Generally less people and less economic activity is less waste," IWMC CEO Gerry Moore told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"You just have to look at the number of cruise ships that haven't been here and the number of tourists that haven't been here, and unfortunately some seasonal businesses haven't even opened as a result of the lack of visitors to the Island. So we've seen a decrease in the commercial waste."

The biggest decrease was in commercial waste, 2,387 fewer tonnes or 21 per cent less than 2019.

Conversely, Moore said, there was a slight increase in residential waste. He said that is likely because people have been staying at home more, including eating out less.

There was also a 16 per cent drop in commercial compost, but because commercial makes up a smaller proportion of the compost stream, there was less impact overall, with compost down overall just three per cent.

IWMC does not monitor the items that run through the system, but Moore said they are certainly seeing more disposable masks and gloves.

He encouraged Islanders to wear reusable masks when possible, to cut down on waste even more.

More from CBC P.E.I.