P.E.I. puts up $1.4M to freeze waste collection rates

Prince Edward Islanders will not have to pay more for waste collection in 2022, despite approval of an increase last week.

A fee increase for Island Waste Management Corporation was approved by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission on Friday, but the government is providing a one-time grant of $1.4 million to keep the rates steady.

"Islanders are currently facing significant financial pressures with increases to CPI, escalating fuel and housing costs," said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward in a news release.

"This funding will ensure effective and efficient waste management services will continue without placing additional burdens on Islanders."

The approved increase would have seen rates go up five per cent for residential customers, seven per cent for commercial collection, and 13 per cent for seasonal property owners.