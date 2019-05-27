Charlottetown software company looking for workers after expansion

A Charlottetown software company is looking to fill more than 100 jobs over the next few years.

Ross Beattie, president and CEO of iWave, made the announcement Monday during the company's grand opening at its location on Kent Street.

There is a limited labour capacity here on the Island. However, we have been very successful to date in finding the local talent. — Ross Beattie, iWave CEO

He said the new jobs, which will increase their Charlottetown workforce to about 150, include software development engineers, data scientists, technology architects, business analysts as well as, sales, marketing and support staff.

"They're high-tech and they're high-paying jobs," Beattie said.

IWave helps non-profits elevate their fundraising programs and raise major gifts. Beattie said it has about 3,000 clients within education, health care and arts and culture located throughout North America and Europe.

Beattie said the provincial government is offering a 25 per cent subsidy for the new employees during their first year with the company.

He said the company will be recruiting people from across Atlantic Canada and Ontario, as well as from P.E.I.

"There is a limited labour capacity here on the Island. However, we have been very successful to date in finding the local talent," he said.

"We have a number of employees that have come through immigration and they're bringing wonderful skill sets and high-tech skill sets to us."

