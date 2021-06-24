'Montague, how're you?': I've Been Everywhere P.E.I. edition a social media sensation

A P.E.I. spin on a classic tune has garnered thousands of views and shares across social media.

People are likely familiar with the song I've been Everywhere, made popular by many over the decades including Johnny Cash's version in 1996.

Well, P.E.I.'s Matt Corcoran has taken a shot at the song, naming dozens and dozens and dozens of communities in a catchy song that had to start with a deep breath and a "Holy smokes" before listing them all off.

Corcoran spoke with CBC's Laura Chapin on Island Morning about his version of the song, saying he and a friend came up with it after listening to live music in Charlottetown recently.

A singer was playing I've Been Everywhere and Corcoran said his friend looked to him and said "You think you could do something with that song?"

"And I said 'Consider it done."

'It's pretty surreal'

It took him about two hours on Google Maps to look up all the places he named in the song, he said. After that, it was quickly written up and ready to go, he said.

One of the verses in the song goes:

"I've been to Mill River, Vernon River, Murray River, Grand River, Trout River, Hunter River, Dunk River, West River, Bear River, Clyde River, Belle River, Flat River, Morell, Brudenell, Hillsborough, Foxley River, Malpeque, Bedeque, Cascumpec, what the heck, Pownal, Crapaud, Rustico, there's not a place I don't know!"

Hundreds of comments, thousands of shares and tens of thousands of views later, it's a hit.

"It's pretty surreal, I didn't think it would take off the way it has," Corcoran said. "I enjoy entertaining people and whatnot on Facebook here and there … it's just amazing, like the support has been unreal."

Of the nearly 100 places he mentions in the song, Corcoran said he's been to just about all of them.

It took about 25 times to get it right "give or take," he said, but in the end it was well worth it to get a smile out of folks from tip to tip on P.E.I.

"I just put it out on Facebook and just let the folks enjoy, have the entertainment they may need right now."

