P.E.I. renews COVID-19 self-isolation requirements

A legal requirement for Prince Edward Islanders to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19, due to possibly be lifted Thursday, has been extended indefinitely.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are legally required to isolate for seven days (after onset of symptoms or positive test) regardless of vaccination status. Individuals who are immunocompromised must isolate for 10 days.

The province had announced a possible end the self-isolation requirement on June 30, but on that day announced a two week extension. Thursday's announcement did not include a new date for when the requirement to quarantine might end.

Also included in the indefinite extension is a requirement to mask in high-risk areas, such as hospitals and community care homes.

"Keeping the legal order for isolation and masks in high risk settings will help to curb the transmission of COVID-19 while we are seeing a surge in cases on Prince Edward Island," said acting chief public health officer Dr. Eilish Cleary in a news release.

Dr. Eilish Cleary, P.E.I.'s acting chief public health officer, urged Islanders to get their vaccinations up to date. (CBC)

"It is important to be cautious over the summer months as COVID-19 is circulating in communities across the Island."

The most recent data from the province shows the daily number of diagnosed cases has almost tripled from a low point at the end of May.

Cleary urged Islanders to get up to date on vaccinations as soon as possible and to wear a mask when in crowded or indoor public places.

Also important, she said, is to get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Earlier this week the Department of Health reported there had been no Omicron BA.4 or BA.5 subvariants found in clinical test results, but some trace amounts found in wastewater in Charlottetown and Summerside.

On Thursday, the Chief Public Health Office reported all the recent results from genetic sequencing received from the National Microbiology Lab were all identified as BA.4 and BA.5.

Those subvariants have been driving a seventh wave in other Canadian provinces.